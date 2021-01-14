Intuitive Research & Technology in Huntsville excited for Space Command future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Leaders are calling the move to land Space Command in Huntsville a victory for Alabama and a smart decision for the nation.

From political leaders to industry experts, everyone is excited about the potential.

Intuitive Research & Technology Corporation says they are excited for what the technology and engineering means for the area.

The company works closely with the Department of Defense, Armed Forces, and other government agencies. Company leaders say the first step is bringing the command center to Redstone Arsenal.

The base realignment and closures initiative brought thousands of jobs to Huntsville in the mid-2000s. They expect Space Command to bring more jobs to the area.

Intuitive Research Chairman Harold Brewer says the Huntsville-Madison-area is well suited to take on new positions

“We’re already supporting the Space and Missile Defense Command here. We’re already supporting the Missile Defense Agency. We’re supporting the Marshall Space Flight Center plus we’ve got the Army Materiel Command here with some of its subcommands do aerospace that’s Huntsville, that’s our legacy. That’s what we do here in Huntsville,” said Brewer.

The Air Force selected Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs as the provisional HQ for Space Command back in May of 2020.

It is important to note that the final decision about the headquarter location won’t be made until 2023.