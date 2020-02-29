Intuitive Planetarium celebrates First Trip around the Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Intuitive Planetarium at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center celebrated their one year anniversary on Friday.

The Intuitive team welcomed the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama and treated them to a free show including popcorn and drinks. The theme for the celebration was First Trip around the Sun.

Intuitive team members and Boys and Girls Club officials say it's important for kids to know that their dreams for the future can become a reality.

"Our goal is to be able to inspire these children to engage in science, technology, engineering, and math and become the next astronauts, the next scientists, the next generation of the future." said Intuitive Chief Executive Officer Rey Almodovar.

"Perhaps now, some of these children are going to wish to be an astronaut, and we know that with our help and the help of this community, that is not unattainable for them," said Beth Morring, the Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama.