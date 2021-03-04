Idea “Shark Tank” cultivates inventors at West Limestone High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Future inventors and problem solvers are being cultivated at West Limestone High School. Students in 8th and 10th grade competed in a month-long manufacturing “Shark Tank”-style contest.

Eighty students at the high school were broken into teams to identify problems that could be solved with a small piece of technology.

After weeks of brain storming, final pitches were made to a panel of judges from Calhoun Community College and Mazda Toyota, among other industry officials.

“We had one team that worked on a mask that would detect COVID-19,” said Sarai Bender, a science teacher. “That’s something they’ve had to deal with this year. Another team focused on a potassium heart monitor. This would be helpful for people who have a high risk of having a heart attack.”

Although the collaboration was a test run, Bender says the experience will help students adapt to the real world once they graduate, and will greatly help with communication skills.