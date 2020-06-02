Idaho man drinks liter of lemon juice – in under 17 seconds

Are you a lemon fan? Maybe you can handle a whole lemon, maybe even two. But one man in Idaho drank an entire liter of lemon juice – and he did it in under 17 seconds, all in the name of science!

David Rush is a senior product manager at a tech company and did this to encourage kids to pursue STEM-related studies.

This isn’t the first time he’s done something like it, and even calls himself a professional Guinness World Record breaker, because he holds 149 of them! Here, he drank the lemon juice in 16.53 seconds. Some other records he holds include fastest juggler – and also one for slowest juggler – and longest time balancing a chainsaw on the chin.

In case you’re wondering, yes, Rush was able to keep it down, and he didn’t even pucker!