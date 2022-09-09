(WHNT) – A Huntsville company will continue providing services and resources to support the International Space Station.

Teledyne Brown Engineering has been awarded the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration II (MOSSI II) contract from NASA. TBE has been working with the ISS for more than 20 years, handling the mission operations and integration (MO&I) portion of the current support contract.

Under the terms of the new contract, the MO&I contract will be combined with the Huntsville Operations Support Center (located at the Marshall Space Flight Center) contract, covering all phases of ISS operations, including mission preparation, crew and flight controller training, and real-time spaceflight operations, as well as maintaining the infrastructure to support these operations. TBE will perform its work at Redstone Arsenal’s Marshall Space Flight Center as well as the Johnson Space Center in Houston and Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA said the contract calls for TBE to provide International Space Station payload operations and ground systems; test, launch, flight, and ground operations for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket; flight operations and ground systems for the upcoming Near-Earth Asteroid Scout CubeSat mission (launching aboard Artemis I); and test/prototype work for the Delay Tolerant Network protocol. TBE will also provide ground systems to support test, launch, and flight operations for other programs and projects.

NASA plans to use the DTN protocol for situations where two networked objects are either disconnected from each other, there’s a significant delay in communication (such is the case with the deep space Voyager 2 probe – where it takes 1.5 days for data to travel from the probe to Earth and back), or the two objects are transmitting at different data rates.

“Our team’s dedication to Marshall Space Flight Center, the International Space Station and NASA’s mission to explore space is undeniable. Our talent, experience and understanding of the multifaceted parameters in payload operations and console support have contributed to the success of the ISS program and we look forward to working on MOSSI II and future space programs.” Scott Hall, Teledyne Brown Engineering President

Throughout its time involved with the ISS, TBE has supplied more than 175,000 hours of round-the-clock support for the ISS, integrating more than 3,000 science research payloads, providing crew training activities for the payloads, developing procedures for conducting the experiments, and delivering real-time support to science teams globally.

Under the contract, TBE will receive up to $596.5 million for mission services, subject to meeting performance standards and other incentives. TBE will also receive up to $85 million for services delivered on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity basis throughout the contract term.

The initial two-year contract starts around September 9, 2022, followed by six one-year options, as well as a six-month option to extend services to be exercised at NASA’s discretion.