Huntsville Science Festival goes virtual, free kits available to participate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Science Festival will continue this year virtually. The “celebration of Science” is scheduled to happen October 24-31 with STEAMfest 2020: Science at Home.

The week of events starts on Saturday with the Von Braun Astronomical Society’s “Astronomy for Everyone.” It’s an evening event that starts at 7:00.

Other classes include “Take Off! Make an Umbrella Rocket,” “Squirrely Personalities: Surprising Facts About Those Backyard Critters,” ” MegaRex! Tracking the Life of the World’s Largest T. rex,” and “Rovers & Rivers: Search for Life on Mars”

There are also several classes that will require some supplies. There are free kits available here. Those kits are limited to only one kit per person, because of limited supply.