HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man will once again help lead the country’s efforts to explore outer space.

Mark McDaniel, a Huntsville attorney, was re-appointed to the NASA Advisory Council. He will serve on the Human Exploration and Operations Advisory Committee.”

The NASA advisory council is NASA’s highest civilian advisory board. McDaniel was first appointed to the council in 2000 by then-NASA administrator Daniel Goldin.