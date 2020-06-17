HudsonAlpha supporter donates $1.5 million for Alzheimer’s disease research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A generous supporter from Houston donated $1.5 million dollars to the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville.

The donor, Miguel Loya, requested that the funds be used to help advance Alzheimer’s disease research. His donation established the first endowed faculty chair at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

In a press release Loya said, “Over the years, I have seen HudsonAlpha take enormous strides in Alzheimer disease research…My family has a personal connection to these devastating diseases and I want to make sure HudsonAlpha can continue their work to find answers.”

HudsonAlpha is currently working to figure out which parts of our genetic code make us more susceptible to the disease. This institute is collaborating with other research labs to find the answer.

Alzheimer’s disease destroys brain cells associated with memory and other mental functions. So scientists hope to either prevent it altogether or at least slow it down.

“That helps develop targets for new drugs which we desperately need,” said HudsonAlpha President and Science Director Rick Myers. “All the drug trials have failed so far because they really have only gone after one part of the problem and we’re helping to expand what we call targets of drugs.”

It could take years before a drug hit shelves. And for the past few months, HudsonAlpha has been working on early detection blood testing for Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists said the success of this project would tremendously help in the development of treatments.