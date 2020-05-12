HudsonAlpha creates free, online teaching program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology created a program to help parents and teachers educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free online program is called Learning Together -Apart 2020. It’s a learning tools for science-related subjects such as biotechnology, cells, genetics, and more.

The programs are geared towards students in middle school through high school.

Videos, like the one above, are from a shareable science series by Dr. Neil Lamb related to COVID-19. It’s called “Facts over Fear”, the videos shares the science behind this disease, how it spreads, and what scientists are doing to help diagnose and treat the disease.

HudsonAlpha’s Educational Outreach Team says they have already been providing many of these resources so they say it was easy for them to expand in order to help further.

“For us, it was about how do we support teachers making that shift. What can we do that might make this a little easier to them to get content from HudsonAlpha flowing into teachers learning management systems and into their student’s hands,” said Madelene Loftin, a member of the HudsonAlpha Education Outreach Team.

HudsonAlpha is developing a new online learning tool to introduce students to Bioinformatics and infectious disease.

It will give students an experience that mirrors real life to demonstrate the tools of the rapidly expanding field of Bioinformatics which is the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data and how it will help define the future of science.

All of the resources are available for parents and students.

For more information, click here.