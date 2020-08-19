Homework project leads to scaled solar system made with chalk in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With many students learning at home amid the global pandemic, one father-son duo took their lesson outside for the neighborhood to enjoy.

10-year-old Oliver has been studying the solar system along with the distance between each planet. Oliver and his father, Michael created a scaled version of the solar system that stretched just short of a mile.

Every morning Oliver and Michael walk the route, but this time they decided to take their homework assignment to the streets.

“It was pretty fun. I’ve never been the type to love school. But it was pretty fun. I got some exercise. I was able to hang out with my dad!” said Oliver.

“It’s good to be able to have a project that shows him the real scale and size of the universe. It was nice to share that with him,” added Michael Dehaye, Oliver’s father.

Oliver’s parents say digital learning so far has had it’s ups and downs. However, this lesson created a memory they say they can look back on.