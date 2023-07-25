(WHNT) – A Hazel Green native is in the national spotlight.

Mackenzie Hill was recently featured on the hit CBS series ‘Mission Unstoppable’ where she explored a STEM career-path through hands-on experience.

Mackenzie shadowed mentor Yun Lin, the Director of Software Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies.

Mackenzie is a computer science major at Cornell University where she is pursuing biomedical engineering, computer science, and astrophysics.

She spoke to News 19 more about her experience on the show, the importance of mentorship, and young women interested in STEM careers.