Girls Inc. In Huntsville Get’s $120,000 Boeing Grant

HUNTSVILLE- Ala. – Girls inc. in Huntsville recently received a $120,000 grant from Boeing. With this money, they plan to go beyond offering stem to girls who attend girls inc. But also to girls in the community.



Girls Inc. encourages the girls everyday to be strong, smart and bold. Right now, the non-profit is also helping them with virtual school work.

Girls Inc. will use some of the grant money in 2021 to purchase 3D printers and high-end work stations for the girls. The girls will have the opportunity to learn about advanced manufacturing, coding, programming, STEM work shops. They will also be able to compete in STEM competitions.

This money will give them the opportunity to be exposed to so many science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities.

“This funding will allow us to hire a STEM coordinator whose sole focus is to develop and plan programming for girls in Madison County,” says Executive Director Stephanie Malone. Girls Inc. is currently looking for someone to fill the role as a stem program coordinator.

So, if you know someone with experience in that field who may be a good fit, they would love to hear from them.

They are also looking for a building to put all of their new STEM equipment. Organizers hope either a business or a person who sees the benefit of this program may be generous enough to help out.

Girls Inc. is also looking for volunteers as well.

If you would like to volunteer or would like more information, message Girls Inc. on Facebook using this link.