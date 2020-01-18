Future City STEM regional competition set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The 19th annual DiscoverE Future City Regional Competition will take place at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration this Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Last year, The Academy for Science and Foreign Language placed 2nd nationally in Washington D.C. after they won regional's in Huntsville.

The top 20 middle schools from Alabama will compete for the all-expenses-paid trip to D.C.

Each year, students are tasked with an engineering-based issue to build the project around.

"They give us a technical problem to solve and this year it is all about clean water solutions," said Sonya Dillard, the Future City Alabama Regional Coordinator.

This isn't just an art project either.

"Every year the competition starts in August, and it goes all the way to January," said Dillard. "The first thing they do is a virtual city design. They use Sim City software. Then they do an essay all about the problem of choice."

From there, the students do a presentation. The cities themselves are designed from recycled material with budgets under $100.

The regional competition is free. When you go to the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, just mention the competition for free entry.

"You can ask them questions. They are totally excited. Some of them will talk your ears off. They are that excited," said Dillard.

The team that wins the national competition, ironically, will get to go to Space Camp back here in Huntsville.

