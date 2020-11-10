First human passengers travel safely on Hyperloop

It’s said to deliver airline speeds, the same G-forces as rail, and the ease of riding a metro.

And now human travel in a Hyperloop has been successfully tested for the first time.

The test was conducted at Virgin Hyerloop’s DevLoop test site in Las Vegas.

Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience took the maiden ride.

Hyperloop is a form of transportation in which people can travel in a vacuum tube with speeds as high as 670 mph (1080 km/h), according to Virgin Hyperloop.

The vehicle used for Sunday’s test is the XP-2 vehicle, designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and Kilo Design.

It can only seat up to two passengers.

The actual vehicle will be larger and seat up to 28 people.

“This was awesome,” says Giegel after the trip.

“Feels so good. I’m doing great!” adds Luchian.