March 14th is National Pi Day, but it is also “Dress For STEM” day. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In 2015 a group of female meteorologists launched this effort to highlight women in STEM careers but to also encourage young girls to pursue their passion for science.

Looking back to 1970 8 percent of women made up the workforce for STEM careers, this has grown to 27 percent today. The graphic above shows the percentage of women who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in a STEM curriculum. Out of all the meteorologists across the country, 29 percent are female.

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto

Out of all the chief meteorologist positions across the country, only 8 percent are females. Here at News 19, we have two female meteorologists, one of which is chief! Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier joined the Weather Authority team in October 2021 and Meteorologist Jessica Camuto joined the team in August 2021.

Meet Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier

As mentioned above, this event is meant to shine a light on role models, but more importantly to encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM. There are many things we can do, to help support these young girls and their love for science. Whether it is buying that science-related book or doing a science experiment, show them the sky is the limit and that they can do anything they put their mind to it.