Drake State hosting Moon Rising Over Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Time is running out to sign up for a free STEM learning opportunity for high school students.

There are only a few seats left to sign up for Moon Rises Over Alabama, a 10-week course free to students enrolled in Drake State’s dual enrollment program.

This program is being offered by Drake State in partnership with the Moon Village Association.

During this course, students will learn about Moon exploration, lunar settlement, work on teams and individual projects, and listen to guest lectures by NASA lunar program experts.

The class is hybrid and will take place between May 26 and August 2, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The last day to sign up is this Friday, May 21.

For more information and to register a high school student, contact the Drake State Dual Enrollment program at (256) 551-7271 or dualenrollment@drakestate.edu.

If you are not in high school, contact the Workforce Development program at wfd@drakestate.edu or (256) 551-3227 for registration information.