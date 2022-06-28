HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Have your kids always wanted to learn to build a robot? This summer, Drake State is hosting free STEM robotics camps for teens.

Middle school and high school students will have an opportunity to learn new technological skills by building a robot.

Drake State officials say they hope to help students develop critical thinking skills that could lead to careers in aerospace engineering, mobile app and software development, and cybersecurity.

Meta Middle School Robotics Summer Camp

Middle school students will spend one week building and programming solar robots.

When : July 11 – July 14

: July 11 – July 14 Time : 8 am – Noon

: 8 am – Noon Where : Drake State (3421 Meridian St.)

: Drake State (3421 Meridian St.) Application deadline: extended to July 7

Apply to the Meta Middle School Robotics Summer Camp here:

MUREP Robotics Bootcamp for high school students

High school students can sign up for the Robotics Bootcamp through NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP). This bootcamp will expose students to the fundamentals of robotics and allow them to participate in a design challenge to build a basic radio-controlled robot chassis.

When : July 9

: July 9 Time : 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Where: Drake State (3421 Meridian St.)

Apply for the MUREP Robotics Bootcamp here:

Drake State is using funds from their 2022 Meta Community Action Grant to host the camps.