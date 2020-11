Sunday is National STEM Day, STEM being education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dr. Neil Lamb from Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha is chair of the Alabama STEM Council.

The group figures out how to advance STEM, and that might mean working with students, parents, and teachers.

Lamb says STEM is going to play a big role with more jobs in the future than one would think.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Lamb below: