‘Dare to Explore: Milestones to Mars’ exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new exhibit is coming to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center called ‘Dare to Explore: Milestones to Mars.’

On the Rocket Center’s website, they describe it as:

Dare to Explore: Milestones to Mars takes visitors on a six-decade journey of space exploration and the innovations and discoveries that have prepared humans to land on the moon and go beyond. Developed by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s exhibits team, Dare to Explore highlights historic artifacts and new technologies, including Lockheed Martin’s proposed lunar ascent stage for the Artemis mission to return to the moon. Designed especially for young visitors with school groups and families, Dare to Explore includes displays and activities to examine the past and demonstrate how we will live and work in space as we continue our exploration beyond earth’s orbit.

Pat Ammons with the Space and Rocket center says they are ready to offer something new to the Rocket City.

“We are excited to bring something new in,” said Ammons. “It’s been sort of a year where we’ve all kind of tamped down and gotten quiet but we’re back and we’re just excited to have people come out and see us.”

‘Dare to Explore: Milestones to Mars’ opens at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Saturday, February 19. The exhibit is included with museum general admission tickets.