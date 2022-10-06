HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.

The company announced the successful test of a next-generation solid rocket motor named the eSR-19 on Thursday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said the test both validated the technology present in the rocket and showed the production maturity of facilities in Huntsville and Camden, Ark. The test took place at Edwards Airforce Base in California.

The Company said the eSR-19 was designed and fabricated in Huntsville with further work being done in the Camden facility before the final test. The rocket motor, which weighs nearly 15,000 pounds and measures 52 inches in diameter, is meant to upgrade the SR-19 motor originally used in the Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The eSR-19 is meant to improve performance and cost by incorporating a graphite composite case, a more affortable nozzle and a high energy long life solid propellant.