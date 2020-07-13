Comet NEOWISE still visible until mid-August

Comet NEOWISE, a newly discovered comet, was the brightest visible comet in the northern hemisphere in a quarter-century over the weekend.

It swept into Mercury’s orbit a week ago and will be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

Scientists say its nucleus is covered with material that dates back 4.6 billion years ago – to the origin of our solar system.

The Parker Solar Probe snapped a picture of the comet July 5. It was first discovered by NASA’s ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) in March, hence, the comet’s name.

According to NASA, the comet is visible to the naked eye in dark skies with little light pollution, but to see the long tail, you’ll need binoculars.

It will be around 7,000 years before the comet returns.