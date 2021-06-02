City leaders help dedicate new ‘Tinker Lab’ at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County leaders joined staff at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum to help usher in the summer season. With it, the dedication of a newly renovated children’s lab, officially kicking off a theme of Innovation this summer.

A former theater was transformed into what is now officially known as the Tinker Lab after a year of decision-making by EarlyWorks leaders.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and County Commission Chairman Dale Strong joined in helping a class full of summer school students make some foamy elephant toothpaste.

Museum leaders say this lab fits into the most current educational needs for school-aged children in the area, which they say is increasingly based in science, technology, engineering and math, better known as STEM.

“We wanted to ensure that not only are we introducing our kids to STEM at an early age, but we’re lighting a fire because we are North Alabama, we are the heart of STEM here in the state of Alabama,” EarlyWorks Board Chair Terrance Vickerstaff said.,

He went on to say having a space where children can not only watch, but practice hands-on learning was essential when making the decision to add in STEM-based projects.

The museum is operating under their summer hours, for more information on visiting EarlyWorks, click here.