CASA of Madison County gifted tractor for community garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As we head into summer gardening season, the CASA of Madison County vegetable garden has a new took to help get more fresh produce to people who might otherwise not have access.

INTUITIVE Research and Technology corporation donated a brand new tractor to the garden as a part of the company’s 22nd-anniversary celebration.

Right now, all the work at the garden is done by hand by volunteers. That includes shoveling loads of soil, fertilizer and mulch into wheelbarrows to haul around the garden.

This tractor will change all that.

“Not only will this directly affect the community by being able to provide more fresh produce for those who need it – and if you’ve checked the stores lately, produce is going sky high, so it’ll be greatly appreciated,” said INTUITIVE Co-Founder and Chairman Harold Brewer. “But more importantly, it’s going to help the CASA Volunteers as well.”

So far this year, the garden’s provided 559 bags of vegetables to local seniors and that’s even before the tomatoes come in!

The CASA community garden is always looking for volunteers and organizers say even if you don’t know how to garden they’d love to teach you the ropes.

Click here to learn more about volunteering.