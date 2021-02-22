Calhoun Community College offering paid apprenticeship opportunities

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College is taking applications for paid apprenticeship programs for people looking to pursue a career in manufacturing or STEM-related fields.

The college said it’s taking applications for the Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, Excellence in Process Industrial Controls and Alliance for Machining Professionals programs.

The deadline to apply is March 31.

Students in the FAME, EPIC and AMP programs learn skills such as robotics, pneumatics, hydraulics, motor controls and more, according to Calhoun.

Students who are accepted and enrolled will begin working with their sponsor company during the summer and begin their coursework in the fall. Some of the sponsor companies include Asahi Kasei, CerroWire, Mazda Toyota, Polaris, Snap-on Tools and GE Appliances.

There will be an information session from 6-7 p.m. March 3 in the Lecture Hall of the Advanced Technology Center on the College’s Decatur campus, located at 6250 U.S. Hwy. 31 N.