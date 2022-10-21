(WHNT) — The Space Foundation and Boeing have announced they are teaming up to send children’s and young adults’ art to space.

The organizations have announced a new art showcase called “Art in the Stars” which aims to send digital art projects created by artists aged 3-18 to space aboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner. Participants are encouraged to participate by creating original, space-oriented artwork based on the theme of “Breaking Boundaries in Space.”

The Space Foundation said all submissions will take flight in the upcoming Starliner Crew Flight Test. Every young artist will be issued an official “Certificate of Flight” for each submitted piece of artwork.

Acceptable formats for submission include drawings, paintings, mixed media and digital media pieces. All entries must be submitted here

Space Foundation Space Awareness Senior Manager Emily Normandy said the foundation is very excited to be partnering with Boeing on the project.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Boeing to use art to show how everyone can have a place in space,” she said “This is one exciting step toward helping students envision themselves as a part of the space community.”

Boeing Flight Crew Representative a former astronaut Chris Ferguson said its specifically exciting to have the partnership involve Starliner.

“Partnering with Space Foundation for ‘Art in the Stars’ entries to fly on Starliner — a commercial spacecraft that will fly people to space and safely return them to Earth — is a perfect way to inspire the next generation of diverse explorers to see themselves in the stars and imagine how far they can take us in the future,” he said.