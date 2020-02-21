Asbury Elementary Robotics Team needs donations to compete at nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY, Ala.- Members of the Asbury Elementary School Robotics Team are putting their skills to the test, but they need some financial assistance.

Thanks to an Auburn University grant, this is the first year the school has had a robotics team.

After its first contest, the team won a major achievement, the excellence award.

They are hoping to compete at nationals in Iowa at the end of March but need funding.

An anonymous donor gave the team enough to pay for the registration fee, but they still need money for the hotel and other travel expenses.

“Give students the opportunity to learn STEM skills they can use later in life and in a career and I believe this program is going to do that for them and these students have worked so hard to get to this point and we want to make sure we do all we can do to make sure they get to Iowa,” said head coach Mary Waterhouse.

The team is asking for business sponsors and donations to its GoFundMe page. Members are also selling doughnuts.