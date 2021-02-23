Alabama A&M partners with IBM for STEM advancement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University recently announced a new partnership with tech giant IBM to boost its courses in technology and security.

It’s part of the Quantum Center program from IBM, which reached out to numerous historically Black universities to help their students get an edge in the tech world.

According to multiple rankings, the university is already in the top five when it comes to STEM programs for HBCUs, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and cyber security.

IBM’s website says the program gives HBCUs the software necessary in a hundred million dollar investment initiative, earning students IBM accreditation upon graduating.

AAMU Vice President of Marketing Archie Tucker said the program gives the university a leg up in attracting potential STEM majors to apply as well.

“It also gives us at Alabama A&M a competitive advantage when we’re recruiting that next student, that prospective student that’s out there that’s looking for a strong stem institution with great partnership,” Tucker said. “So this is a great opportunity to collaborate with a major Fortune 500, a well-known household name, STEM company.”