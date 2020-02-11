Skip to content
STEM
FIRST Tech Challenge teaches kids skills beyond engineering
Video
Intuitive Planetarium celebrates First Trip around the Sun
Video
HudsonAlpha pumping energy into genetics and genomics education
FIRST LEGO League: More than just robots
Video
Booz Allen looking for top STEM students for their summer internship competition
Video
Highlighting standouts across North Alabama during Engineers Week
Asbury Elementary Robotics Team needs donations to compete at nationals
Video
Scientists showcase lunar, Mars habitat proposals
Video
HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge workshops could give you a competitive edge
Video
National Engineers Week shines light on professional engineer credential
Video
NASA launches spacecraft carrying supplies to the International Space Station
TVA awards $5K STEM grant to Sparkman Middle School
Video
Huntsville students set to compete in international STEM competition
Video
CLOSED: ENTER TO WIN: Celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the INTUITIVE Planetarium with a chance to win free tickets!
CLOSED: Tell us about your favorite engineer!
Tools for Teachers
Hartselle High’s Tamisha Key wins $319 for her classroom
Video
Whitney Miles Theatrics Wins $319 For Her Classroom At West Morgan Elementary
Video
Tharptown Elementary’s Brooke Harris wins $319 for 4th Grade Reading Class
Video
Kimberly Pratt wins $319 for her classroom at Columbia Elementary
Video
Leadership Perspectives
Sheila Cummings talks challenges of leaving small North Carolina town to attend college
Video
Robby Parker talks Madison City Schools, issues facing schools in Alabama
Video
Rep. Bradley Byrne says he’s running for U.S. Senate because it’s time to move on
Video
Tommy Tuberville talks about why he chose to run for U.S. Senate
Video
Redstone Arsenal
Redstone Arsenal leaders monitoring coronavirus developments
Video
AMCOM hosts top defense leaders for planning briefing
Video
ATF holds response team training at Redstone Arsenal
Video
Redstone Arsenal leaders address restructuring proposal for Fox Army Health Center
Video
AMCOM 101 for Aviation takes flight
Video
Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
Video
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
More Huntsville Headlines