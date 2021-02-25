STEM industry leaders provide insight as to what they look for when hiring young professionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As time moves forward, more and more jobs are requiring some kind of STEM education. One of the founders of Intuitive Research & Technology joined NEWS 19 to give a better idea of what employers are looking for when they hire for high-paying STEM jobs.

The more NEWS 19 talks to space and defense leaders, it’s becoming clear you don’t always have to spend years in college to qualify for a job at places like Intuitive.

“What’s more important is certifications. Over a degree if you will,” said Harold Brewer, the Chairman of Intuitive. Brewer says cyber and high-tech jobs are lifelong-learning fields. Some in the field start mastering their craft in high school.

While touring the Intuitive facility in Huntsville, we talked with Dr. William Marx, the Chief Technology Officer. He showed us a screen that featured a complex ball of raw data. Dr. Marx says their data analysts do not just sit at a computer. They jump in.

“When they are in the headset or in augmented reality, we actually immerse them in the data. It’s a combination of the human plus the artificial intelligence algorithms. We think that’s a better way to find patterns or anomalies,” said Dr. Marx.

Tech like what you just read about is an example of continuing education within a STEM employer’s organization.

“We have to do on-the-job training for a lot more cyber kind of certifications, processes, behaviors, or in our case, introducing our workforce to cloud engineering,” said Dr. Marx.

No one is saying don’t go to a four-year college. However, the industry is saying be prepared to chase certifications and take on learning opportunities in the workplace as tech evolves. And if you do go to college, there’s one thing you must absorb to be hirable.

“To me, most everything foundationally relies on the mathematics.” said Brewer.

In Huntsville, every industry is looking for people to fill jobs. Brewer says more and more companies like Intuitive are developing talent pipelines through internships, summer programs and mentorships.

“That experience, being able to work in a work place and demonstrate you can work well in teams, work well with others. That’s really important,” said Brewer.

STEM jobs are in such high demand, companies are doing everything they can to keep their talent. Brewer says several years ago, employees would leave when the project contract was up. According to Brewer, that’s no longer the case for a majority of the defense/space sector.

“It’s a lot better for us if we don’t have to go out and try to re-find people to refill jobs. Because in 21-years of Intuitive we’ve never laid people off due to a lack of work,” said Brewer.

Intuitive says right now anyone with software skills can likely land a job in Huntsville.

As far as the next few years, Intuitive says there can never be too many engineers in the Rocket City.