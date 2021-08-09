Steel, auto leaders join forces for new $40 million plant in Madison

MADISON, Ala. — Three leaders in the steel and automotive industry have come together in a new joint feature: a brand-new steel auto plant in Madison.

The plant, which will be named Madison Metal Processing (MMP), is a collaborative effort between Steel Summit Holdings, Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI), and Southern Mobility Products.

The $40 million, 110,000 square foot facility will bring 40 new jobs to the Limestone County area with full production expected to begin in mid-2022. However, MMP will begin supplying steel blanks for upwards of 300,000 new vehicles at Mazda-Toyota this year.

“This collaboration is another exciting development in the growth of the robust supplier network emerging in North Alabama to support the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing auto assembly facility,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

MMP will be a full-service steel processing service center focused on blanking and warehouse steel products. The company estimates it will process almost 5,000 tons of steel every month at the new facility.

“We are committed to providing steel solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Kirk Lewis, MMP chairman and president. “Together, with our partners and the added benefit of our collective acumen, MMP will set the bar for quality in every steel product we deliver.”

Lewis is also chairman of Southern Mobility Products.

Trial productions at MMP are already underway.











Photos submitted by Toyota Tsusho America, Inc.