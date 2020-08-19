Staying safe while watching football in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With high school football set to start in just two days, school districts are acting quickly, to make sure they can accommodate spectators for the upcoming fall sports season.

On Tuesday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association had a news conference to kick off the start of high school football. The conference was streamed on YouTube and lasted an hour.

Ron Ingram was able to speak briefly regarding the protocols for high school games this fall. He said that the recommendations to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health are encouraged, but the ultimate decision lies with each individual school.

The number of cases are still high and school officials are tasked on how they will provide a fall sports season for spectators and keep them safe.

ADPH officials say spectators are allowed to attend games, but the number of those watching will be drastically lower.

While high schools are coming up with solid plans, many were unavailable to speak on the topic. University of North Alabama Athletic Director Mark Linder spoke on how the university has decided to follow recommendations.

“We’re going to open up to at least 50% capacity in Braly, takes our 15,000 seats down to 7,500 but we will require masks and we’ll have screening stations on the perimeter for temperature checks. A temperature check will get you a wrist band and a ticket and your face mask will get you in to cheer on the Lions.”

With 7,500 less fans in attendance, Linder knows there will be a distinct impact on the revenue, but he hopes that this gives fans the comfort in knowing they can watch a game, with little worry.

“I think that by showing you have a stadium and you have a plan, it should bring a lot of confidence to our fan base.”

The safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators is number one and the schools are confident in being able to establish effective plans for the fall season.