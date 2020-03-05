Stay of execution granted for Alabama death row inmate Nathaniel Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for Nathaniel Woods.

Woods was convicted in the 2004 murders of three Birmingham Police Officers: Charles Bennett, Harley Chisholm III, and Carlos Owen.

This case has gotten national attention in the last few days after the son of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Junior got involved advocating on behalf of Nathaniel Woods. Advocates for Woods have sent several letters to Governor Kay Ivey calling him “an innocent man” since he didn’t pull the trigger. They have asked her to commute his sentence.

Kerry Spencer was also sentenced to death for the crime. Spencer has admitted he was the shooter.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is fighting for Woods’ death to move forward. He says Woods was no innocent bystander, but “a willing participant.” In a letter to Governor Ivey he cited testimony from the only surviving officer that Woods pointed out one of the officers so Spencer could shoot him.