Statue of William Hooper Councill unveiled at downtown Huntsville park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — City officials gathered Wednesday to unveil a new bronze statue of William Hooper Councill.

The statue unveiling happened in Councill High Memorial Park, which became a public park in October. The park is at the site of William Hooper Councill High School, which was Huntsville first Black public high school.

“I think that if he were here today, he would be so at home,” said William Hooper Councill High School Alumni President Brenda Chunn. “Well, he is here today. His statue is here, and certainly his spirit, but he would love this type of occasion, and he would welcome seeing us.”

Councill was born a slave in 1848 in North Carolina and after the Civil War became the first president of Huntsville Normal School, which later became Alabama A&M University.

The high school bearing his name closed its doors in 1966 for integration.