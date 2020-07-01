Staton inmate from Huntsville dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Staton Correctional Facility inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-June has died, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Daniel Everett, 74, was serving a life sentence for the production of obscene matter involving children under the age of 17 out of Madison County. Court documents show he was from Huntsville. He died on June 30.

ADOC said Everett was housed in the Staton’s infirmary due to multiple medical conditions. Evertt was tested on June 11 after another inmate in the infirmary tested positive for the virus and later passed away. According to ADOC, they received his positive results on June 14 and moved him to medical isolation.

Everett was later transferred to a local hospital where he remained until his passing.

ADOC confirmed another inmate at Stanton, an inmate at Julia Tutwiler Prison, and an inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sixty-nine cases have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmates and 43 are still active cases.

Meanwhile, 81 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff remain active. Eighty-four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared to return to work.