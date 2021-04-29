State weighs pause in 3rd grade promotion reading test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands (Getty Images).

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After COVID-19 disrupted two school years, Alabama lawmakers are weighing a pause in an upcoming state requirement for third-graders to pass a reading assessment before moving up to the fourth grade.

The requirement is set to begin next year.

The House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday debated the Senate-passed bill by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, that would delay the promotion requirement by two years.

Chairwoman Terri Collins said the committee will vote next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News