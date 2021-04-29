State weighs pause in 3rd grade promotion reading test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After COVID-19 disrupted two school years, Alabama lawmakers are weighing a pause in an upcoming state requirement for third-graders to pass a reading assessment before moving up to the fourth grade.

The requirement is set to begin next year.

The House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday debated the Senate-passed bill by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, that would delay the promotion requirement by two years.

Chairwoman Terri Collins said the committee will vote next week.