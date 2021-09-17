State unemployment falls to 3.1%, get the county-by-county numbers

(WHNT) — The state of Alabama’s unemployment rates continues to drop as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kay Ivey reported an unemployment rate of 3.1% for August 2021, down from 3.2% in July 2021, and well below August 2020’s rate of 7.1%.

“Employers in Alabama have jobs to fill, and they’re doing so at a good pace,” Ivey said. “We’re proud of the progress Alabama is making as we continue to overcome the challenges we faced due to the pandemic.”

The counties with the lowest unemployment rates are lead by Shelby County at 2.1%, Cullman County at 2.3%, and Blount, Limestone, and Marshall counties tied for third place at 2.4%. The counties with the rates are Wilcox County at 11.1%, Lowndes County at 9.2%, and Perry County at 9.0%.

The counties across North Alabama reported the following unemployment rates:

Colbert County: 4.0% or 913 unemployed people

4.0% or 913 unemployed people DeKalb County: 2.5% or 772 unemployed people

2.5% or 772 unemployed people Franklin County: 2.6% or 336 unemployed people

2.6% or 336 unemployed people Jackson County: 2.8% or 638 unemployed people

2.8% or 638 unemployed people Lauderdale County: 3.2% or 1,323 unemployed people

3.2% or 1,323 unemployed people Lawrence County: 2.9% or 419 unemployed people

2.9% or 419 unemployed people Limestone County: 2.4% or 1,100 unemployed people

2.4% or 1,100 unemployed people Madison County: 2.7% or 5.015 unemployed people

2.7% or 5.015 unemployed people Marshall County: 2.4% or 1,058 unemployed people

2.4% or 1,058 unemployed people Morgan County: 2.6% or 1,048 unemployed people

For a full county-by-county breakdown of the state’s unemployment numbers, click here.

In addition to new unemployment figures, Ivey also reported an increase in wage and salary employment of 54,300 over the year. 1,500 of those increases came in the month of August.

“Right now is a great time to search for a job, as wages have once again hit a new record high in Alabama,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Both employers and jobseekers can obtain free services by visiting any of our local career centers. We’re here to help in any way we can.”