State unemployment drops to 3.2% in July

(WHNT) — State officials announced this week that Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to drop as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

For July 2021, Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington reported an unemployment rate of 3.2%, down from 3.3% in June and well below the 7.4% unemployment rate reported this time last year.

Governor Ivey says the state added over 73,000 in the past year and nearly 83,000 more people are working today than they were last year.

“Each month we edge closer and closer to our pre-pandemic unemployment rate,” Ivey stated. “Industries that were hit the hardest are seeing employment numbers increase monthly. We’ll keep working as hard as we can to continue this remarkable progress.”

Ivey reported the industries with the most growth include leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and education and health services. Construction, mining, and logging saw annual losses.

See individual county unemployment figures at the table below:

County Name July 2021 June 2021 July 2020 Colbert County 4.2% 4.4% 8.4% DeKalb County 2.4% 2.7% 5.6% Franklin County, Ala. 2.7% 2.7% 5.6% Jackson County 2.7% 3.1% 6.4% Lauderdale County 3.3% 3.5% 7.0% Lawrence County 2.9% 3.2% 6.3% Limestone County 2.4% 2.7% 5.1% Madison County 2.6% 2.9% 6.2% Marshall County 2.3% 2.6% 5.3% Morgan County 2.5% 2.8% 5.9% All figures provided by the Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Counties with overall lowest unemployment rate are Shelby County at 2.1%, followed by Blount County at 2.2% and both Marshall and Cullman counties at 2.3% each.

Wilcox County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.2%.