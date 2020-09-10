State troopers identify motorcyclist who died of injuries from wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man died of his injuries at the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County, according to State Troopers.

Troopers said Tanner Dale Hamilton, 23, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle on Hwy 72 near Elgin Crossroads around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Hamilton later died at Athens Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

State Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.