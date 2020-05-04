State Superintendent says school campuses could begin opening June 8

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says school campuses could begin opening on June 8 with parameters.

Schools have been closed for about two months with students learning online at home, instead of together in a classroom, but Dr. Mackey believes he’s starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

He says beginning June 8, students 13 years old and up could be allowed on campuses.

“It’s really hard to convince 7 and 8 year olds to social distance, because naturally they’re all over each other and they’re hard to sit still, so we are thinking in June, we would bring back teenagers,” said Dr. Mackey.

He said the teens could come back, as long as they remain in groups of ten or fewer.

“Somebody asked me, does that mean only ten kids can be on campus? What if we want volleyball and football? Well, you can have lots of groups of ten as long as they’re socially distant,” said Dr. Mackey.

Until June, the schools are expected to remain closed.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. says if things stay the same, they will not be able to hold a graduation on the campuses as they traditionally would. He adds that they are working on a way for seniors to still be recognized in some sort of ceremony.

“That may be a blended virtual version,” said Hopkins. “I keep saying, we are not trying to be the first to do this, we want to be the best.”

Even though this pandemic has impacted school systems, teachers, and students in a large way, Hopkins says there are some upsides that will help improve schools in the long run.

“This has been one of the positive things that’s going to come out of that… is that we will be much more conscious of what we’re going to do as far as cleanliness, wiping things down,” the superintendent said.

Dr. Mackey believes by July, campuses can begin opening up for younger students, but he does add that things could change quickly.