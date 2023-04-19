LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The second day of testimonies began Wednesday in the second capital murder trial for Mason Sisk, a teenager charged with killing five family members.

The first day of testimony saw the State call several witnesses to the stand comprised of school employees, family friends and first responders to the scene.

All of the witnesses were called to testify in the original trial.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Sisk, now 18, won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial is ongoing and News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the courtroom; you can follow his live updates here on this blog as they happen.