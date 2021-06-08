State Rep. Rex Reynolds selected to participate in “Emerging Legislative Leaders” program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama State Representative Rex Reynolds (R – Huntsville) is receiving national recognition with his selection to participate in the 2021 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program at the University of Virginia’s business school.

The program allows up to 50 of the, “best and brightest” legislators from across the country to participate in case studies, problem-solving exercises, and small group discussions designed to gain additional leadership skills and make connections.

Each year, around 200 lawmakers are nominated for consideration, and Reynolds was among the 50 that made the cut.

“I plan to share the story of Alabama’s impressive achievements in industrial recruitment and workforce development, the success of our nationally-recognized “First Class” pre-kindergarten program, and, of course, the world-class aerospace and biotech research being conducted in Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley,” Reynolds said in a press release.



Reynolds held the positions of police chief, public safety director, and city administrator during his 38-year career with the City of Huntsville.

“I’m humbled by my selection and am looking forward to interacting with legislative colleagues from across the country as we seek solutions to the common problems that our states share,” Reynolds said in a press release.

Elected in 2018, Reynolds serves as the Republican state representative for District 21 in the Alabama House of Representatives.