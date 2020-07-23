State records all-time high of 2,283 new COVID-19 cases

The state of Alabama reported 2,283 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic in March.

Madison County recorded 144 new cases, a sharp increase from the 82 positive cases reported the day before. No new deaths were reported in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Health’s numbers.

Marshall County saw a large increase as well, with 92 new cases. The previous day was 27.

DeKalb County had 51 new cases reported; the day before, they reported 19 new positives.

Morgan County’s had 52 new cases, up from 37 in the previous reporting period.

Franklin County reported 3, down from 12.

Jackson County had 16 new cases, the same number as the day before. Limestone’s rate also didn’t increase, with 22 new cases.

Colbert County’s rate of new cases increased by one, with 20 new cases reported.

Lauderdale and Lawrence counties saw decreases in new cases.