State recommends 3-year jail sentence, 2 years probation for Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has formally filed their recommended sentence for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Legal records show the Alabama Attorney General’s Office is recommending three years in jail, followed by two years of probation in a facility outside of Limestone County.

Blakely, who was found guilty of two class B felonies earlier this month, served as sheriff for 38 years.

The state’s reasoning for the recommendation include:

The fact that Blakely held public office during the time of his offense, which was related to the conduct of his office

The offense involved a fiduciary relationship

Blakely was aware or should have been aware of the vulnerability of the victims (jail inmates) due to age, infirmity, or reduced physical capacity

The offense involved planning, occurred over a length of time, and involved multiple victims of a single victim who was victimized more than one time

The sentencing on a Class B felony is between two and 20 years. However, under state law, non-violent property theft crimes for first offenders often do not result in prison time. Time in a county jail is an option under the current law.

As of Monday, August 16, Blakely was still being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond. A motion for a mistrial in Blakely’s case was denied by Judge Pamela Baschab on Friday, August 6 after one juror said a medical condition forced her to vote to convict Blakely.

Blakely is set to be sentenced on Friday, August 20 at 9 a.m.