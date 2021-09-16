State opposes Hubbard request for early release from prison

FILE – In this June 9, 2016, file photo, Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard answers questions from Deputy Attorney General Matt Hart during his trial in Opelika, Ala. A judge on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, slashed former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence from four years to 28 months, significantly reducing the time the once-powerful Republican will spend behind bars for an ethics conviction. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool, File)

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.

The state attorney general’s office wrote in a Wednesday court filing that Hubbard’s belated apology for his ethics conviction does not merit early release.

Several community leaders wrote letters to the judge urging Hubbard’s release, including Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors had accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.