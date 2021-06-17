State offices closed for June 18 after Juneteenth declared federal holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey closes state offices on Friday, June, 18th.

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement Thursday authorizing Friday, June 18, 2021 as a holiday for state employees. The holiday comes after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law declaring Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

With the Governor’s announcement The Alabama Department of Labor said weekly unemployment certifications can still be filed online or via phone, however, no call back appointment will be made for Friday.

Read Ivey’s full statement below:

Upon signature this afternoon by the President of the United States declaring Juneteenth as a Federal holiday, I am authorizing Friday, June 18, 2021 as a holiday for state employees. All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel. If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible. Gov. Kay Ivey on June 17, 2021