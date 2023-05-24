DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT)- Local hospitals are opening up about the state of health care in Alabama. Today physicians discussed the strengths and challenges of providing care within the state—they say financing is a big obstacle.

medical leaders today discussed how Medicare reimburses hospitals less than the cost of providing care. They say today’s healthcare marketplace is largely effected by financial pressures which means it is more important than ever for hospital leaders to understand how financing effects their bottom line.

Medicare and Medicaid account for most hospital utilization. in fact, 94% of hospitals have 50% of their inpatient stays paid by Medicare and Medicaid. Medicare uses a formula to determine reimbursement rates across the country, it is based on the idea that salaries are higher in certain states and larger cities so hospitals in those areas receive more funding for the same services because of that Alabama is the lowest reimbursed state in the country. making it tough for hospitals to fully absorb the tremendous costs that they are currently facing. now Decatur Morgan hospital says they are working to change that.

“Alabama and Mississippi are some of the lowest paid in our Medicaid payments in the country and that is based on the wage index that goes into the CMS Medicare payment with that it also impacts our other insurers because a lot of them use Medicare as their basis so they’ll pay you percent of Medicare so therefore Alabama is one of the lowest reimbursement states in the country and we are working really really hard to get that changed.” said Kelli Powers, Decatur Morgan Hospital President.

if wage indexes were increased it takes Medicare three years to recognize the increase before hospitals see the benefits.

Hospitals in Huntsville fall within the largest city in Alabama while funding is low in the overall state hospitals here see more funding benefits than hospitals that are located in rural Alabama areas.