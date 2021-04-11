State of Alabama awarded $22 million grant

ALABAMA – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $22 million dollars to help Alabamians who are suffering from homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless because of the pandemic.

Erwin says the funding received is very important to the city of Huntsville and is a step towards giving the community the help it needs.

$1.8 million dollars was granted to the city of Huntsville as part of the Federal Emergency Solutions Grant program. The money will be distributed to various agencies in the city.

Scott Erwin, Manager of Community Development for the City of Huntsville said, they acted quickly so the city could provide shelter and assistance to those in need.

“11 local nonprofit service providers and we created an application to submit so those service providers can provide direct assistance to those who are homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness,” Erwin told News 19.

Erwin says local organizations will be receiving the funds in 30 to 45 days. Once contracts are placed and approved, he says those local providers can start spending money.

“Now we’ve received the award and we’ll enter into a contract with the nonprofit providers that have to be approved by the city council, then they will be able to start spending the money,” he added that the city is focusing on the areas that need it the most.

With the city seeing a dramatic increase in homelessness Erwin says their focus shifted to specific needs, to make the awarded money as effective as possible.

“We are focusing most of ours on shelters and street outreach because we have heard from our nonprofit partners that case management is a big issue within our community. That is where the majority of this funding is going, to case management for the organizations that can reach those experiencing homelessness. “

In total, 15 agencies will receive funding from this grant, four of which will help the residents of North Alabama.