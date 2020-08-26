State nursing home association encouraging facilities to reopen for visitors

The Alabama Nursing Home Association is encouraging nursing home across the state to reopen for visitors, if they feel they can do so and protect residents from COVID-19.

The association released a statement Tuesday stating that it was encouraging members to allow in-person visitation within the guidelines of the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “as soon as they are safely able to do so.”

“Reopening will be a deliberate process and depends greatly on the status of the disease in the local community,” Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer said in the statement.

Nursing homes have been closed across the state since the beginning of the pandemic to avoid spreading COVID-19 to residents, who are considered among the most vulnerable to the disease.

Farmer said facilities would continue to follow federal and state requirements and guidelines as they worked to reopen facilities for visits. Visitors would still not be allowed to have contact with residents, he said, and they would be screened prior to the visit.