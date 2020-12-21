State investigating allegations of inappropriate surveillance at Jackson County courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating allegations of “inappropriate surveillance” at the Jackson County Courthouse, county commissioners said Monday.

The allegations involve inappropriate surveillance of an employee, commissioners said in a news release. A camera was found on Dec. 15, and commissioners said neither they nor the courthouse’s security committee were aware of its placement. It has been removed, they said.

Surveillance cameras and sound systems were installed in public locations and in common areas of the courthouse after some incidents involving firearms. A man was shot by a deputy last year after trying to bring a loaded gun into the courthouse.

Commissioners said they would have no more comment until the investigation is done and it’s determined whether the camera was installed for legitimate security reasons.