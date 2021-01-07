State House Minority Leader Daniels opens up with News 19 about COVID-19 battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said to News 19 that he’s been battling coronavirus for two weeks, in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

It was not an easy conversation for the tired Rep. Daniels (D-Huntsville), who said he first felt symptoms of the virus on Dec. 23.

Though he said he’s no longer contagious, the symptoms and fatigue he has continues to weigh him down, despite being known as an active young member of the Alabama legislature.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna make it, to be honest with you. It was just really brutal,” Rep. Daniels said.

“(I was) vomiting…I didn’t have an appetite. And so I drove myself to the ER. It was bad…The pain was just so consistent. And it wasn’t like pain you wake up with. It was very consistent across the board.”

The 38 year-old representative for Alabama’s 53rd District said he doesn’t know where he would be right now if not for the monoclonal antibody treatment at UAB Hospital six days into feeling sick.

“After that, I started feeling much better,” he said. “And so those individuals that are out there who contract this virus within the first five, six days should really request or ask about the monoclonal antibodies.”

Alabama’s youngest and first black house minority leader said it doesn’t matter how fit or young someone is, diligence and communication is more important now than ever.

“Talk to others who have gone through this, because one of the things I don’t see a lot of – I don’t see a lot of people sharing things that have helped them in this time,” he said. “And that’s something I think we need to talk more about. And I just urge all of the viewers out there to really just be careful out there.”

Rep. Daniels said he plans to be ready to serve in the next session of the legislature in Montgomery come Feb. 2, in which he’ll urge his fellow politicians to trust the scientists during the pandemic.